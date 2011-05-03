CLOSE
Essence Releases Nightly Lineup For Festival Featuring Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson

2011 Essence Music Festival Announces Night-by-Night Line-Up

The 2011 Essence Music Festival line-up has been announced. The featured acts include Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, New Edition, and Trey Songz.

The festival is going down July 1st to the 3rd in New Orleans honoring “The Roots of R&B.”

Fans can also expect to see legends, MC Lyte, Naughty By Nature and Doug E. Fresh. Single day tickets go on sale today and are priced from $50 to $1,000 per person per night. Check out  http://www.essencemusicfestival.com.

Chaka Khan , Charlie Wilson , fantasia , jennifer hudson , jill scott , Kanye West , Mary J. Blige , new edition

