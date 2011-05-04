New Music: J. Cole -“Disgusting” [Audio]

Listen To J. Cole “Disgusting”
J. Cole has released a new track titled “Disgusting” off his currently untitled album.
The bonus track features a beat from the Fayettenam emcee himself that he’s obviously proud of.
Taking to Twitter he wrote,
As previously reported, the Roc Nation rapper was thought to be releasing his debut this year but has yet to solidify a release date.
Listen to J. Cole’s “Disgusting” new track below.
