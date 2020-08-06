We Told Ya’ll: Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common are officially an item.

The comedienne and actress confirmed the relationship during her interview on Steve O’s podcast Steve O’s Wild Ride after gushing over the legendary MC’s response to her new hairstyle as spotted by our friends at Buzzfeed.

“I’m in a relationship now,” Tiffany said.

“Yeah, we’re friends now,” she added, referring to their matching bald heads. “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years…he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’”

While Haddish confirms the two officially began the early stage of dating during their promotion for the dating app Bumble, she notes it wasn’t until recently that she and Common consummated the relationship safely after being tested.

“Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f*cking,” Haddish added laughing.

Tiffany Haddish also reveals that while she was nervous about dating her first celebrity, the relationship has been very healthy and producing positive results in her life.

“This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood,” Haddish said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

Watch the full interview below.