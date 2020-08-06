Megan Thee Stallion Talks Beyoncé, Tory Lanez, New Music & More In ‘Variety’ Interview

After being silent for about a month due to certain circumstances, Megan Thee Stallion is finally opening up about what is going on in her world.

Despite allegedly being shot in both feet by Tory Lanez, which led to his July 12 arrest, Megan Thee Stallion is still poised to have herself a great damn year. So far, she was able to have one best socially distanced performances at this year’s BET Awards and also took home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé landed her first number one record on the Billboard charts, and she is receiving praise for her role as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t letting the Tory Lanez situation or cruel jokes that followed stop her from securing bags. Speaking with Variety for its Young Hollywood issue, the leader of the Hot Girl movement spoke on a bevy of topics including meeting Beyoncè, the shooting incident, and of course, when can we expect new music in the form of her highly-anticipated debut album.

When touching on the New Year’s Eve night, where she finally met Queen Bey, Thee Stallion revealed it was like the two “were family” and hit it off immediately.

“In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

When touching on the Tory Lanez incident and all of the rumors that immediately followed, revealing that it did bother her, she is not the type to dwell on things and kept it moving.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time. I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

Case in point, Megan just revealed her new ambassador for Revlon, and the Hotties are extremely happy.

Megan also spoke on the support she received from other artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, 21 Savage, and Chance The Rapper following the news of the traumatic incident.

Beyoncé sends a flower composition to Megan Thee Stallion: “Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyonce” pic.twitter.com/u7j58xGs6k — Thee Stallion Room (@StallionRoom) July 29, 2020

Finally, what’s up with that new album? Megan also touched on that promising that her highly-anticipated debut album is still coming this summer and revealing there is another alter-ego that she says is “the leader of all of them, the boss.” Thee Stallion is also said she got a song about the Black Lives Matter movement in the chamber that she is set to unleash on the world as well.

Oh, and before we go, we can’t forget her new single with Cardi B, “WAP” which is set to drop at the stroke of midnight, and based on the recent artwork for the song, we expect to it be very N A S T Y.

We can’t wait to hear it.

We’re just happy to see Megan back in good spirits. You definitely can’t keep the Hot Girl down.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz