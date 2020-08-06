Megan Thee Stallion Named As Revlon Ambassador, Hotties United In Celebration

Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping somewhat of a low profile in the wake of the widely reported shooting incident, but she has since emerged with some good news. The Houston star has been named as worldwide cosmetics brand Revlon’s latest ambassador, and the Hotties are united in celebration.

Revlon began teasing the partnership a day ago but it was clear they weren’t exactly trying to use complex clues to hide the rapper’s identity.

“We have some *hot* news, but we aren’t sharing just yet. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow! Until then, any guesses?!” read the caption of the teaser video featuring Megan getting dolled up but with a focus on her eyes only.

In another teaser, the emphasis was placed on Megan’s lips and was surely a dead giveaway by this point.

“If these lips could talk… One thing we will say: A big reveal is going down tomorrow. Check back for all the juicy details,” the caption read.

On Thursday (August 6), Revlon finally let the cat out the bag to announce the official pairing and as expected, fans of the Texas talent are ready to throw their money behind the venture.

“Hot girl news[.] @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her,” Revlon wrote in the big reveal post.

Past Revlon global brand ambassadors have included the likes of Halle Berry, Ciara, Bianca Lawson, Ashley Graham, Gal Gadot, Bonang Matheba, and others.

Check out the reactions to Hot Girl Meg getting the Revlon bag below.

—

Photo: Revlon/Revlon Cosmetics