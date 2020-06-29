2020 BET Awards: Winners

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which was hosted by Amanda Seales and aired virtually on Sunday (June 28) on CBS & BET.
1. Viewers’ Choice Award: Megan the Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign; “Hot Girl Summer”Source:HotSpotAtl.com
2. BET HER award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn; “Brown Skin Girl”Source:Courtesy of Vogue
3. Sportswoman of the Year: Simone BilesSource:Getty
4. Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James
5. Best Male R&B/pop Artist: Chris BrownSource:Getty
6. Youngstars Award: Marsai MartinSource:Alex J. Berliner/AB Images LLC
7. Humanitarian Award: BeyoncéSource:Disney+
8. Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
9. Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)Source:GIF by BET Awards
10. Video of the Year: “Higher,” DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey HussleSource:(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
11. Best Female R&B/pop Artist: LizzoSource:Courtesy of Urban Decay Cosmetics
12. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBabySource:SMG John Paul Jones Arena
13. Best New Artist: Roddy RicchSource:Radio One Digital
14. Best Group: MigosSource:Mountain Dew
15. Best Collaboration: H.E.RSource:Courtesy of Zak Tanne, Edelman
16. Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social”Source:Radio One Digital
17. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”Source:Radio One Indy
18. Best Actress: Issa RaeSource:Ruth Ossai for Cosmopolitan
19. Best Actor: Michael B. JordanSource:MGM
20. Best Movie: Queen & SlimSource:Courtesy NBC Universal
21. Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)Source:GIF by BET Awards
