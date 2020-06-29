CLOSE
2020 BET Awards: Winners

Posted 12 hours ago

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which was hosted by Amanda Seales and aired virtually on Sunday (June 28) on CBS & BET.

1. Viewers’ Choice Award: Megan the Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign; “Hot Girl Summer”

Megan Thee Stallion Source:HotSpotAtl.com

2. BET HER award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn; “Brown Skin Girl”

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018 Source:Courtesy of Vogue

3. Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Roaming Show Source:Getty

4. Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James

5. Best Male R&B/pop Artist: Chris Brown

BET Awards '11 - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Singer Chris Brown accepts the Best Male R&B Artist award onstage during the BET Awards '11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

6. Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Little Premiere Source:Alex J. Berliner/AB Images LLC

7. Humanitarian Award: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Black Is King Source:Disney+

8. Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

9. Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

2020 BET Awards Amanda Seales Source:GIF by BET Awards

10. Video of the Year: “Higher,” DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey Hussle

DJ Khaled, Lauren London & Nipsey Family Grammys Source:(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

11. Best Female R&B/pop Artist: Lizzo

Lizzo Urban Decay Coachella Prep Source:Courtesy of Urban Decay Cosmetics

12. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

DaBaby Source:SMG John Paul Jones Arena

13. Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Wale Source:Radio One Digital

14. Best Group: Migos

Mountain Dew X Migos Game Of Thrones Mashup Source:Mountain Dew

15. Best Collaboration: H.E.R

H.E.R. x adidas x Footlocker Source:Courtesy of Zak Tanne, Edelman

16. Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social”

Roddy Ricch Source:Radio One Digital

17. Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”

Kirk Franklin @ 2018 Indiana State Fair Source:Radio One Indy

18. Best Actress: Issa Rae

Issa Rae June Cosmopolitan Issue Source:Ruth Ossai for Cosmopolitan

19. Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan Source:MGM

20. Best Movie: Queen & Slim

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith Queen & Slim Images Source:Courtesy NBC Universal

21. Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

2020 BET Awards Amanda Seales Source:GIF by BET Awards
