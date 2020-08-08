Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon “Wishing On A Star,” KYLE ft. Tyga & Johnny Yukon “Money Now” & More | Daily Visuals 8.7.20

More than a decade after bursting onto the game with Mike Jones and Paul Wall, Slim Thug is outchea still balling and still tippin’ like it’s 2005.

In his latest visuals to the Killa Kyleon assisted “Wishing On A Star,” Slim Thug politics in a spiffy mansion where he handles his business while puffing on cigars and sippin’ on a glass of adult juice in the South.

Elsewhere KYLE links up with Tyga and Johnny Yukon and for his clip to “Money Now” gives the cameras a detailed look at how he’s living these days a la MTV Cribs. Redman was still living the realest out of everyone featured on that show. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rod Wave, NLE Choppa, and more.

SLIM THUG & KILLA KYLEON – “WISHING ON A STAR”

KYLE FT. TYGA & JOHNNY YUKON – “MONEY NOW”

ROD WAVE – “LETTER FROM HOUSTON”

NLE CHOPPA – “MURDA TALK”

RICK HYED – “RICKY & FONZ”

COOKIE MONEY – “9 ZIPS”

PESO PESO – “DIPS & DOTS”