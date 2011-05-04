Drake And Pitbull Help Lebron James Launch “Sheets” Energy Strips

Lebron James Launches “Sheets” Energy Strips

Lebron James is preparing to launch a new line of energy strips now that he has support from his friends in Hip-Hop Drake and Pitbull.

The Miami Heat star is behind the product “Sheets”, a caffeinated strip that dissolves on the tongue and provides hours of energy.

PUREBRANDS, LLC announced today the launch of the strips and describe them as– “the new way to do energy.”

The co-founders LeBron James,Warren Struhl, Jesse Itzler, and Maverick Carter, are set to tap into the emerging dissolvable strip market with their new product that contains no calories, no carbohydrates, no sugar, and require no water.

One serving of Sheets™ contains caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee as well as vitamins B and E.

“Taking a Sheet™ is part of my pre-game and halftime ritual,” said co-founder LeBron James. “I’ve tried tons of other products in the past and none compare. Sheets™ are a smart and convenient way to get energy.”

LeBron James’ business partner and Sheets™ co-founder Maverick Carter also added,

“Sheets™ are an effective and innovative way to deliver energy. We fell in love with the concept and potential.”

The launch of Sheets™ will be supported initially by a $10 million marketing campaign leveraging athlete and celebrity involvement by co-founder LeBron James and partners Amar’e Stoudemire, Drake, Ray Rice and others.

The campaign will incorporate social media, traditional advertising, and massive sampling program.

Pitbull and his team will spearhead the brand’s entire Hispanic marketing efforts creating innovative advertising, marketing and promotional initiatives to reach Latino consumers worldwide.