Lil Gotit ft. Future “What It Was,” Drag-On “Smoke Out Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.20

While Future is one of the few mainstream artists holding it down for Atlanta at the moment, fellow ATLien Lil Gotit is looking to one day carry the A on his back and links up with Hendrixx to continue on that path.

Linking up for the clip to “What It Was,” Gotit and Future give us what you’d expect from rap videos nowadays. A fly Lambo, a thick rump shakin’ young lady, and a big illuminated cross on a wall. Let the Illuminati conspiracy theories continue.

From the future to the past, OG Ruff Ryder Drag-On continues to show and prove that he’s still got lots of gas left in the tank and in his visuals to “Smoke Out Freestyle” lets off hella bars in a smoke filled room. Was a smoke machine used or was that just the product of many, many, many blunts? Just curious.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sada Baby, 42 Dugg, and more.

LIL GOTIT FT. FUTURE – “WHAT IT WAS”

DRAG-ON – “SMOKE OUT FREESTYLE”

SADA BABY – “CHIEF KEEF”

42 DUGG – “BIG 4’S”

LIL MOSEY FT. LUNAY – “TOP GONE”

SHUNIE FT. MULATTO – “LANE”

LIL KEED – “OBAMA COUPE”

RUSTE JUXX & AMADEUS FT. ROCKNESS MONSTA 360 THE BEAT KING – “SEAN VSOP”

TAI VERDES – “STUCK IN THE MIDDLE”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “RISKS”

LITTLEJOHN4K & YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “I KNOW”