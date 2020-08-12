Who?!: One Of Those MTV’s ‘Real World’ Black Guys Popped For DUI

MTV’s The Real World is the OG reality television series and has been on for a cool 33 seasons. But this post is about one of its Black cast members getting popped for driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, Ty Ruff, who has appeared on other MTV competition series, was busted for DUI in Los Angeles. We’ll do some of the Google-lifting for you, Ruff is from Baltimore and was part of The Real World: D.C. cast—the 23rd season which ran back in 2010.

As for his struggle on early Tuesday (August 11) morning.