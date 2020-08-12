Snoop Dogg Wants To Invest In Atlantic City

Snoop Dogg is a proud West Coast representative, but he’s looking to invest on the East Side. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has revealed plans to invest in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Long Beach, CA native recently revealed his intentions to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

“I’m coming to the state, I’m coming to the city, I’m looking to invest in some real estate, do some big things,” said Snoop on a Facetime call with Mayor Small.

The call, which was shared on Facebook (see below), was finessed by a local New Jersey real estate investor Cesar Pina of Flipping, NJ per BreakingAC.

“Today I had a chance to promote Atlantic City, business opportunities in my city, promote the culture & Rap game in my city to my favorite rapper of all-Time Snoop Dogg,” wrote Small in his Facebook post about the call. “With his permission I screen recorded the convo but it didn’t get audio…you heard the legend himself…he’s coming to Atlantic City, we are going to make it happen.”

Atlantic City was flourishing after years of decline until the Coronavirus pandemic. Out of concerns for safety of its residents and travelers, all of the shore town’s casinos were shuttered on the orders of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on March 16. The casinos were eventually allowed to re-open just before July 4th weekend, over three months later but at 25% capacity while indoor dining (you can get takeout) is prohibited.

All of the casinos including The Borgata, Tropicana, Hard Rock Casino and Ocean Casino have re-opened but it will take a while before gamblers and vacationers come back to previous levels since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. Atlantic City is also much more than casinos with politicians like Small pushing for investment in the city beyond its Boardwalk attractions.

But another motivator that Snopp Dogg made sure to point on in his call was the legalization of marijuana, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot. Gov. Murphy has said he is for the measure, recently citing it would help deal with financial woes due to the coronavirus.

“You know it, and when y’all legalize, I will definitely be there to cut the ribbon,” said Snoop Dogg.