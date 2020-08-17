Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West For Sunday Service in Wyoming

In less than a month “Kimye” went from potentially doomed to under reconstruction. And judging from the looks of this past weekend, the turbulent celebrity marriage seems to be back on a stable albeit shaky ground.

This past weekend saw the return of Kanye West’s religious sect commonly known as Sunday Service and who was there to take in the musical religious experience? Why Kim Kardashian of course. TMZ is reporting that over the weekend the reality TV star joined her Presidential race spoiling husband at his Wyoming ranch along with their two children to take in the service. Kim posted a video of the family affair with a caption that read “Guess who’s back?!?!” in a sign of marital solidarity while showcasing what seems to be a new song from Kanye’s choir.

Looks like Kimye might actually survive 2020 and as we all know every presidential “candidate” needs a good and supportive woman by their side to see them spoil another man’s road to the White House to the end. SMH.

And for anyone concerned about the choir catching the Rona like most other church goers have for the past few weeks, Mrs. West put some of those fears to rest.

As for COVID-19 … Kim says Kanye’s team took precautions to keep the choir healthy and safe, pointing out that they filmed without an audience. She says the music will be available soon for those who need their spirits lifted.

MAGA country’s ready to bump whatever sounds come down from the Wyoming mountains courtesy of Yeezus.

Check some more videos below and let us know your thoughts on the return of Kimye and Sunday Service.