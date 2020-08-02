Again?!: Kim Kardashian Contemplating Divorce From Kanye West, Allegedly

After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian wants a divorce from Kanye West, allegedly.

The rumor stems from a recent photo capturing the estranged couple in the middle of an argument on Monday in Wyoming. Paparazzi found them in the middle of a Wendy’s parking lot with Kim in tears and Ye pounding his fist into his hand. Why they met there and not at their privately owned 6,713-acre ranch is a mystery.

Anyway, the ugly cry went viral, leaving room for speculation about the future of the couple’s troubled relationship. Thanks to an anonymous source conveniently close to the reality star, we now know what went down in the car.

Kim wants out of the marriage, but the thought of raising four children as a divorced single parent has her hitting the pause button. The lack of effort on Ye’s part isn’t helping, either. Decisions, decisions.

Via People:

“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” the source says. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” “Kim is very torn,” the source adds. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

The source claims the Wyoming visit was to tell him goodbye for good. However, Ye wants to work on the marriage, which might explain his demeanor in the photo.

This sounds familiar. Remember when Kim allegedly wanted to dip when Kanye had a breakdown during his Saint Pablo tour in 2016? She eventually stayed and had two more children with him, but this time must be different.

We suspect the final straw was the Kim and Meek Mill entanglement accusation from his Twitter rant, but calling her mother “Kris Jong-Un” last week was wild disrespectful, too.

At any rate, we get it, sis. Kanye is exhausting.