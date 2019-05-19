Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Baby No. 4 Psalm West, Twitter Has Jokes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that they named their fourth child Psalm West. Yes, Twitter reacted with all the jokes.
Hey, you can name your kids whatever you want. But the scrutiny is hire when you live for social media like a Kardashian.
Considering the name of their other kids are North, Chicago and Saint, and it’s not like “Psalm” doesn’t make sense. Particularly since Yeezy has been on his Sunday Service kick.
Regardless, Twitter has been getting this jokes off ever since. Peep the best of the best below.
—
Photo: WENN.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED