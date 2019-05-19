Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Baby No. 4 Psalm West, Twitter Has Jokes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that they named their fourth child Psalm West. Yes, Twitter reacted with all the jokes.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Hey, you can name your kids whatever you want. But the scrutiny is hire when you live for social media like a Kardashian.

Considering the name of their other kids are North, Chicago and Saint, and it’s not like “Psalm” doesn’t make sense. Particularly since Yeezy has been on his Sunday Service kick.

Regardless, Twitter has been getting this jokes off ever since. Peep the best of the best below.

Kim Kardashian announced that the name of her 4th child is Psalm West and someone comments “psalm wrong with y’all” 😭😭😭😭 — Becca (@beccamarottaa) May 17, 2019

