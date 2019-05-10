CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Fourth Child, Son

There's a new baby boy in the Yeezy household.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 07, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

And (newest) baby makes six. Today (May 10), Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child.

As already wildly reported, the baby was delivered via a surrogate.

Per Kardashian protocol, Kim shared the news online. “He’s here and he’s perfect!,” she tweeted.

Now, for those of you who care, is waiting to find out what their new son’s name will be. After North, Saint and Chicago—it is anyone’s guess.

Congrats to Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Paris Saint-Germain v OGC Nice - Ligue 1
Neymar Gets 3-Game Suspension After Socking Fan In The Stands
05.10.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close