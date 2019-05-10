Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Fourth Child, Son

And (newest) baby makes six. Today (May 10), Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child.
As already wildly reported, the baby was delivered via a surrogate.
Per Kardashian protocol, Kim shared the news online. “He’s here and he’s perfect!,” she tweeted.
Now, for those of you who care, is waiting to find out what their new son’s name will be. After North, Saint and Chicago—it is anyone’s guess.
Congrats to Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.
