Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Fourth Child, Son

And (newest) baby makes six. Today (May 10), Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child.

As already wildly reported, the baby was delivered via a surrogate.

Per Kardashian protocol, Kim shared the news online. “He’s here and he’s perfect!,” she tweeted.

Now, for those of you who care, is waiting to find out what their new son’s name will be. After North, Saint and Chicago—it is anyone’s guess.

Congrats to Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Photo: Getty