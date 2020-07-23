Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Claims Of Entanglement With Kim Kardashian: “Sh*t Is cap,”

Meek Mill is once again telling fans to put some respect on his name.

On Wednesday (Jul 22), the “Going Bad” rapper took to Twitter to address the allegations made by Kanye West that an illicit affair took place between the Philly rapper and Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, in 2019.

As previously reported, in a since-deleted tweetstorm initiated by Yeezy himself on Wednesday, the Jesus Is King rapper made a slew of accusations against his wife and her family, stating that they flew in two psychiatrists to “51/50” him, which is a legal term used when a family is trying to have someone involuntarily committed to a mental institution when the pose harm to themselves or others.

“Come and get me,” Kanye wrote. “They tried to fly in 2 doctors to 51/50 me.”

While discussing his family, Kanye dropped the bombshell that he has secretly been planning to divorce Kim for the last twelve months after finding out that she met with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” Kanye tweeted in reference to the Criminal Justice Reform Summit that went down in Los Angeles back in October 2019 in Los Angeles.

Kanye really called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” Kanye is really fighting for his his life. pic.twitter.com/m7KpkZOIaf — 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) July 22, 2020

While Kanye did spill the tea, he made sure to let fans know that it was Kim who was out of line, not Meek Mill.

“Meek is my man and was respectful,” Kanye said. “Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars, more than that thru Christ.”

Responding to the rumor, Meek Mill took to Twitter to dispel the rumor that he was in a previous entanglement with Kim K. Without getting too specific with his response, the “Champions” rapper sent a message to fans letting them know that the “encounter” Kanye is referring to was nothing salacious, calling the rumor “cap.”

“Sh*t is cappp cmon,” Meek wrote.

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

Although reports from the Kardashian camp deny that divorce is on the table for the couple, it didn’t stop Ye’s core fans from coming up with their own theories regarding the bizarre tweets. One subject that has many giving his new circle the side-eye is the few tweets that referenced Jordan Peele’s 2017 Horror film, Get Out.

“Everyone knows Get Out is about me,” Kanye continued. “Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval, that is not what a wife should do. White Supremacy.”

While many understand that the horror film about race is fictional, fans couldn’t help but question the timing of Kim Kardashian’s statement regarding Kanye’s mental health after endorsing his presidential bid just two weeks prior.

Miss Donda, please give your genius child the right words to say, guide his light. We can’t continue to lose this great mind to his own pain and demons. I always looked up to you Mr West @kanyewest and always will pic.twitter.com/tuCM4zvpQm — LA From The Bronx (@hellolukawolf) July 23, 2020

Still, fans have vowed to stick by Yeezy’s side to ensure that his truth is told and that he remains safe. The cry championing the Chicago hitmaker became even louder after Ye’s old nemesis Taylor Swift decided to do a little trolling of her own by announcing that she will be surprising fans with an album and video to be released on the same day as Kanye’s highly anticipated album and film dedicated to his late mother, Donda: With Child.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

While Swift has tried to maintain that she is always on the receiving end of slander from the West camp, many fans called her out for trying to use Yeezy’s low moment to take a subliminal shot.

when mfers stream Taylor Swift over Kanye pic.twitter.com/vSz1YZ9zTt — . (@kanyesc0tt) July 23, 2020

TAYLOR DROPPING A SURPRISE ALBUM THE SAME DAY KANYE WAS SUPPOSED TO DROP HIS LMFAAAOOOO THESE TWO I STG pic.twitter.com/nrrViIXMli — 𝐣𝐚𝐢/ʙʟᴍ/𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐠 (@oswinisborn) July 23, 2020

Check out the powerful visual for Donda that Kanye released to honor his late mother on her birthday below.