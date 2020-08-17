Fans Drag Travis Scott After CyHi The Prynce ‘SICKO MODE’ Reference Track Leaks

Continuing the tradition of 2020 exposés, Travis Scott is in the hot seat after rap fans learned one of the biggest hits off ASTROWORLD wasn’t penned from his creative genius.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user with low follower and tweet counts posted a very rough reference track snippet for “SICKO MODE,” Scott and Drake’s 2018 multi-platinum smash hit. The caption claimed G.O.O.D. Music artist and songwriter CyHi The Prynce “singlehandedly wrote most of Travis Scott’s hit songs off of Astroworld.” Soon after, another snippet posted for “Coffee Bean.”

Another one for "Coffee Bean" pic.twitter.com/QG4AygY5HR — Squirt Reynolds 💸 ➐ (@SquirtReynoldss) August 15, 2020

HipHop-N-More did a little digging on “SICKO MODE” in Tidal and found 30 artists and composers credited on the song, include CyHi under his real name, Cydel Young. Anyone following the breadcrumbs of the writer would know his pen game has been trusted by Kanye West for years. If you love “Blood on the Leaves,” “Bound 2,” “All Mine,” “Ghost Town,” and “FourFiveSeconds,” then you’re a bigger fan of his than you think.

Rap artists have a long history of collaborating with writers for their music. Remember the time OG Maco and Meek Mill outed Drake’s ghostwriter? Even Jay Z, a 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, was revealed to have written lines for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for their hit “Still D.R.E.”

Steve Stoute says Jay Z wrote Still DRE for Snoop Dogg & DR Dre in 1 hour on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/ETInuyvKxf — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 31, 2020

Anyway, some Twitter fans digitally hyperventilated over the revelation, even calling CyHi a ghostwriter, which isn’t true since they are not traditionally credited on songs and are allegedly paid to remain anonymous. Other fans familiar with the songwriter’s work came into his defense, because they read album credits, apparently.

Cyhi The Prince being summoned by Kanye & Travis whenever they need a verse pic.twitter.com/8Qlg2OmCfK — Shug Knite (@shugknite) August 16, 2020

Y’all should’ve known Cyhi was writing for Travis Scott cuz you think Travis even knows who Papoose is — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) August 16, 2020

1.) We already knew Cyhi pen works he's written for Kanye for years. 2.) We already knew travis had writers Tory Lanez told us that. 3.) Cyhi barely drops music so we know he's got some clients. — Trappadonna's Ghost 👹 (@80FiveIsDead) August 16, 2020

CyHi been one of the nicest. It’s the “entertainment industry” tho so a lotta times : image + entertainment > talent — RUSS (@russdiemon) August 16, 2020

People are really just know finding out that CyHi wrote for Kanye, Travis Scott, & artists associated with GOOD Music. I can't blame the decline in physical albums because Genius has all of this information available online too. Give CyHi his flowers pic.twitter.com/FQv5XSgUpw — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) August 16, 2020

Currently bumping CyHi The Prynce pic.twitter.com/gZy2tbe45E — An Absolute Lunatic (@WeLoveArmani301) August 16, 2020

Cyhi might be one of the greatest ghostwriters of all time https://t.co/eAVpW2M1rl — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) August 15, 2020