Drake’s Ghostwriter Is Quentin Miller?

Rap Twitter, Black Twitter, Petty Twitter…whatever you want to call it, timelines were lit last night mostly thanks to Meek Mill tweeting like a man possessed and Rick Ross’ poor handle on the greater-than sign. Among the revelations when the MMG rapper accused Drake of not writing his own rhymes was the outing Drizzy’s alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller.



OG Maco was also trending last night since he went ahead and spilled said tea (as well as Steven Dingle, Maco’s manager).

Mind you, Miller, a, Atlanta rapper, is actually credited on the songs, which negates the whole “ghostwriter” tag. Regardless, Meek also tweeted his name and we just hope the guy has good management with the newfound attention.

Peep Quentin Miller’s Soundcloud page and more fiery tweets on the following pages.

