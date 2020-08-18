Michelle Obama Eloquently Eviscerates Evil Egomaniacal President Trump

Michelle Obama’s speech at last night’s first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention was highly anticipated, and the forever First Lady delivered. In her keynote speech, she eloquently dragged Donald Trump for filth, asserting that he is just not a viable option to lead this country, and that it is what it is.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

Obama’s speech was over 15 minutes long and featured a number of stirring moments. But this one in particular illuminated just how out of his depth the Orange Oaf really is.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” she said.

The Princeton and Harvard Law graduated also called out Putin’s Puppet by name, and took Trump’s own words and turn them on him.

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” said Obama. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.

No lies detected. The “is what it is” was Trump’s response to thousands upon thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 on his watch during his now-infamous AXIOS interview.

Right on cue, and surely because of all the rave reviews her speech is receiving, the hit dog hollered this morning (August 18).

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

It’s obvious, he has nothing.