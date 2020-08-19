Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters With Graphic Post-Op IG Pic Of Gunshot Wound

Megan Thee Stallion is clapping back at haters who have something to say about her recent activities after being shot.

On Wednesday (Aug 19) the “Captain Hook” rapper took to Instagram in a since-deleted post and shared a post-op picture of herself in the doctor’s office during a check-up in response to trolls claiming she embellished about being shot.

In the caption, Megan details how the bullet actually penetrated her foot before noting that she was shot “from the back” while “walking away.”

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION”

Megan’s update comes fresh on the heels of the H-Town hottie and Cardi B being called out by conservatives and ashy folks for their controversial smash “WAP.” Despite the push back, the two ladies have achieved massive success with their new single, taking over the No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

To celebrate the success, the “Drip” rapper and the “Girls in the Hood” hottie teamed up with Cash App today (Aug. 19) to give $1 million on Twitter in a way to honor women during the viral conversation about female empowerment following the song’s release on Aug. 7. The #WAPParty giveaway happening today through tomorrow, Aug. 20 is the largest-ever cash giveaway on Twitter, and the hashtag is currently the No. 1 trend on Twitter in the U.S.

“To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars,” Megan wrote on Twitter. “how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

As if the controversy wasn’t tough enough, the rappers also revealed the official lyric video today, with an even larger freak factor. The Yasha Gruben-directed visual spotlights an onlooker who stumbles upon an adult video store, but what he discovers through the neon pink peephole isn’t the average peep show.

Check out the new visual below.