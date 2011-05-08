CLOSE
50 Cent's 'Sleek By 50' Headphones Canceled

Fans hoping to buy a pair of 50 Cent’s “Sleek By 50” headphones will be disappointed to know that product line has been canceled.

Sleek Audio confirmed Friday that plans for a wireless headphone line with 50 were off for undisclosed reasons.

According to Sleek, they’ve terminated the Brand License Agreement between Sleek and G-Unit Brands, Inc. that includes video production, between TV Goods, Inc, Sleek and G-Unit.

Speaking on the termination Mark Krywko, CEO of Sleek Audio released a statement saying,

“We will be re-evaluating our Wireless Hybrid over-the-ear headphones at a later date. Currently we are working to bring our new, U.S.-made in-ear products to the market.”


Sleek Audio is currently in production of the U.S.-made SA6-R Wireless Hybrid earphone and award-winning SA7 earphone, which earned the Best of Innovations title in the headphone category at CES 2011.

50 Cent’s ‘Sleek By 50’ headphones previously made headlines after they reportedly caused a rift between 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, the maker of ‘Beats By Dre’ headphones.

