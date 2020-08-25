HHW Gaming: Ben Simmons Announced As FaZe Clan’s Newest Member & Investor

Ben Simmons has leveled up with the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization FaZe Clan.

For those who don’t know when Ben Simmons is not on the dishing out dimes on the court, you can find him in his gaming chair engaging in online battle. So that’s why it makes total sense that Simmons is now an investor and member of FaZe Clan. The organization announced the move today, revealing that Simmons will be now known as FaZe Simmo and “ambassador to the organization for content as well as an advocate for gaming and esports and the expansion of FaZe Clan globally.” The terms of Simmons’ investment were not shared.

Simmons and FaZe Clan are very familiar with each other due to the Philadelphia 76er All-Star being friends and playing Call of Duty online with FaZe Clan member FaZe Temperrr. Simmons also recently took part in FaZe Clan’s #FIGHT2FUND initiative, which brought the entertainment and gaming community together to raise money for those affected by COVID-19. The four-week Call of Duty: Warzone pro-am tournament raised nearly $125,000.

Earlier this year, both Simmons and Temperrr graced the cover of Slam Magazine’s first-ever digital cover, where he was an interview about his love for gaming and friendship with Temperrr.

Speaking on joining FaZe Clan Simmons said in a statement:

“Gaming is an important part of my life, and so it was a natural progression to personally invest in this industry. FaZe Clan represents the pinnacle of the gaming culture, and I am really looking forward to connecting with new fans around the globe.”

Temperrr spoke Simmons addition and his friendship with the professional baller adding:

“Ben and I met online a few years ago playing Call of Duty, and it was a natural friendship. We play together all the time, and he’s a total beast, on top of being an insanely talented athlete. We’re all so glad he’s officially joining FaZe Clan and investing in our growth. Can’t wait to collaborate more together and continue building the FaZe Clan community. Let’s go FaZe Simmo!!!”

We expect him to do a lot of gaming now after suffering an unfortunate season-ending injury, and he probably won’t be watching the playoffs either because the Sixers were swept out of the bubble by their rivals, the Boston Celtics.

—

Photo: FaZe Clan / Ben Simmons