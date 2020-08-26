The NBA Postpones Playoff Games In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA is down with us. In solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black shot in the back multiple times by Wisconsin police, the NBA has postponed its playoffs games.

Players around the league showed support after the Bucks boycotted Game 5. pic.twitter.com/Ak588zSbL1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 26, 2020

It started with the Milwaukee Bucks, who announced today (August 26) they would be boycotting their Game 5 playoff match which was supposed to go down this evening against the Orland Magic.

Soon after, the NBA and the NBA Players Associated announced that the rest of tonight’s playoffs games—the Houston Rockets vs the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Portland Trailblazers were also getting put on the shelf.

Since Blake’s egregious shooting, NBA players and coaches including LeBron James and Doc Rivers, respectively, have been expressing their exasperation at the treatment of Black people that police that are supposed to protect and serve.

James dropped a tweet today that pretty much explains why this is happening right now. “F*CK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” he tweeted. No lies were told.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

Salute to the NBA and its players for putting it on the line for the sake of racial injustice. And let’s not forget the WNBA, which has always been about that protest life.

Make no mistake, this is a major moment in history that is happening right now. The NBA put in major coin to creat “the bubble” and resume its season. But the players aren’t about to just shut up and dribble. Not this time. Not ever again.

This story is developing.