Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Was Like Speaking To “Family”

Days have past since Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky shot an unarmed Jacob Blake 7 times in the back, and while Racist-In-Chief Donald Trump has yet to even say the man’s name, Joe Biden is out here filling the void you’d expect from a Commander-In-Chief.

TMZ is reporting that the democrat Presidential candidate along with his running mate, Kamala Harris reached out to the Blake family to express their support and help comfort them as they try and cope with their new reality. Jacob Blake’s father – also named Jacob Blake – revealed that he and his family were contacted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the attempted murder of their son by officer Shesky, and admitted they were nervous to speak to them initially but were calmed down once they spoke as they felt like they were talking to family.

The elder Jacob said, “I don’t think people understand the worry of a mother. That’s her baby.”