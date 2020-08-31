Starz Greenlight’s New ‘Power’ Spinoff Series, ‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Starring Joseph Sikora

Looks like Starz’s Power is going to be getting another spinoff as the cable network has just greenlit a new series starring fan-favorite character, Tommy Egan (JOSEPH SIKORA).

Dubbed POWER BOOK IV: FORCE, the new series will follow Tommy Egan’s life post-Ghost as he leaves life in New York City behind and embarks on his own journey for the first time since the series premiered six years ago. Robert Munic (“Vital Signs,” “Ice”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new series. Starz President of Programming Christina Davis for one is excited about the new spinoff that fans have been clamoring for since the original series ended earlier this year.

“‘Power’ has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with ‘Power Book IV: Force.”

The announcement of POWER BOOK IV: FORCE comes just as POWER BOOK II: GHOST, is set to premier this Sunday (September 6) at 9pm on Starz. Starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, BOOK II will be split into two parts of five episodes each, with the second half scheduled to air later this year. POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, meanwhile is set to resume filming in 2021 and stars Mekai Curtis, Raquel Thomas, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore and Lovie Simone.

No word on when BOOK IV will premier but best believe the ratings for the premier will be through the roof as Tommy has long been one of the shows biggest stars who fans just couldn’t get enough of.