Lauryn Hill Performs At New Orleans Jazz Fest [Photos]



Lauryn Hill Performs At New Orleans Jazz Fest

Lauryn Hill was spotted in New Orleans this weekend where she performed at the annual jazz fest.

As previously reported The 43rd annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival took place April 28-May 9 and featured a vast array of talent including Wyclef Jean, Fantasia, Cyndi Lauper, John Mellencamp and of course the infamous Hill herself.

Hill, whose been receiving criticisms for tardiness during her performances, reportedly arrived on time for the fest and performed an array of her hits including “Sweetest Thing” and “Doo Wop (That Thing.)

The singer donned a blazer, sundress and hat, all reportedly to cover a growing pregnancy belly as she prepares for her sixth child.

Check out Lauryn Hill at the New Orleans Jazz Fest below.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »