‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ This October

Great news Star Wars fanatics, Disney +’s new season of their hit Star Wars spinoff show, The Mandalorian is set to return a lot sooner than you think.

Yesterday Disney’s official Twitter account brought joy and tears to Force followers when they announced that The Mandalorian has officially been set with a premier date of October 30th. Just in time to inspire all kinds of Yoda and Ahsoka Tano costumes for Halloween.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming October 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/w7PIQfwrBm — Disney (@Disney) September 2, 2020

Though no word on whether season 2 will follow it’s original format of weekly installments of new episodes or if it’ll be a binge-watching affair, best believe Star Wars fans will watch every last episode as soon as they’re available.

Needless to say expectations are high given the first season was such a hit it garnered 15 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Visual Effects. That’s not even taking into account that we’ll finally get to see the beautiful and talented Rosario Dawson make her Star Wars universe debut as fan-favorite character, Ahsoka Tano.

Though we still haven’t gotten our first teaser trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian (not like one is needed at this point), best believe we’ll have it for you as soon as it drops.

