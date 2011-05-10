CLOSE
Beyonce To Be Honored With Billboard Millennium Award

As part of her quest to “Run the World,” Beyoncé will be awarded with the Billboard Millennium Award at this month’s Billboard Music Awards.

The superstar singer will be on hand to receive the 2011 Billboard Millennium Award at the ceremony on May 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The R&B diva who is gearing up for the release of her fourth album, has won 16 Grammys over her illustrious career and sold millions of records solo and with her group Destiny’s Child.

The revived awards show will include performances from Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Black Eyed Peas, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, Pitbull, Taio Cruz, and more.

The show will  broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

