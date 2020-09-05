Beyoncé Donates $1 Million To Help Black-Owned Business Impacted By The Pandemic

Beyoncé is a real one. The superstar plans to donate an additional $1 million towards a fund set to help small, Black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic across the nation.

This will be the second donation distributed through the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, an initiative in partnership with NAACP and her foundation BeyGOOD. In the first round, the organization provided grants of $10,000 to 20 recipients cross Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Quiet as it’s kept, Bey’s efforts towards Black causes have been generous over the course of the year. Proceeds from “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion went to a nonprofit in their hometown of Houston. Another $6 million was donated through BeyGOOD in partnership with Twitter’s honcho Jack Dorsey in support of mental health and wellness organizations in April.

In May, the 24-time Grammy winner partnered with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, to launch #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign to provide gloves, masks, free testing kits, and household supplies to locals in Houston. Taking a long scroll through her website allows fans the opportunity to examine the many instances of her speaking out against injustices plaguing Black Americans— her touching letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron to act on Breonna Taylor’s death is quite a read.