Joe Budden Claims He Never Hit Esther Baxter [Audio]

Joe Budden: “I Never Hit Esther Baxter”

Esther Baxter and Joe Budden’s break up turned tumultuous after Joe released Ordinary Love Part 3 last week. Esther had an exclusive interview with Bossip.com where she expressed her side of the story, her miscarriage, their domestic violence experience and the truth about how their relationship ended.

In that interview, Esther claimed that Joe “put his hands on her” and resulted in the loss of their child. Joe went on Hot 97 and spoke to Funkmaster Flex about the allegations and said, “If the subject matter were true at all, then I’d have been sitting there like anybody else saying ‘Jesus, this guy’s a monster, this guy’s the devil here on earth.’”

The Slaughterhouse rapper went on to say, “It’ s a bunch of lies. Lies, lies, lies, lies, lies. For the record, just so we’re totally clear, I never hit Esther. Never, ever, ever, ever.”

Budden claims that she would not have returned to him if he would have abused her. Esther, however states that they broke up on the night he laid hands on her. “You don’t do all the things that she says that I did and then come right back to the same man.”

Of the court documents, Joe says they wrote down what was told and the photos were altered. What do you think?

Listen to the interview.

Part 1 Funkmaster Flex & Joe Budden

Part 2 Funkmaster Flex & Joe Budden