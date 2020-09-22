DaBaby & His Team Sued By Hotel Worker For Alleged Fade Delivery In 2019

For a few weeks earlier this year it seemed like DaBaby was making headlines for putting hands on someone wherever he touched down and now it appears that he might have to pay up for one of his transgressions.

TMZ is reporting that Cristofher Pocasangre has decided to sue DaBaby for allegedly beating him up at a hotel in LA last December after he took a picture of the Kirk rapper without his consent. According to Pocasangre, he was working at the Marriott hotel near Beverly Hills when he heard the rap star was at his hotel. Initially he asked DaBaby for a pic at which point DaBaby refused, but Cristofher decided to snap a selfie anyway with the rapper playing the background. That turned out to be a decision he soon regretted.

Now, get this … Pocasangre claims DaBaby told him to delete the photo, which Pocasangre says he actually did right on the spot. That apparently wasn’t enough for DB, though. Pocasangre claims, in docs obtained by TMZ, DaBaby followed him in and assaulted him.

In surveillance video of the altercation, you see what appears to be DaBaby violently shoving the guy up against the wall and sitting him down as he looms over him. Again, DaBaby tried defending himself when this surfaced by saying he was protecting his daughter, whom he says was with him during this incident, and whose identity he was trying to shield.