Conway The Machine Keeps Things Gritty On His ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance [Video]

If you have slept on Conway The Machine than his latest effort should be your final wake up call. The MC gave us another reminder of why he is cut from a different cloth.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Griselda Records front man brought his talents to the Tiny Desk concert series. While Covid-19 prevented him from performing to an in studio crowd he still delivered a memorable appearance. Recorded at a Sweet Chick in Queens, New York the “They Got Sonny” rapper is seated at a booth. Even though his section is what you would expect whenever you dine at a coffee shop setting, he made sure to bring some street flair to the scene by adding a scale to the items on his table.

He gave his fans a live run through of some the standouts from his From A King To A GOD release. He opened up with the Method Man assisted “Lemon”, and followed things up with “Front Lines”, “OverDose”, “The Cow” and ‘Anza”. While he was not backed by a band he kept his energy high throughout. You can see his guest spot below.

In other Griselda related news it seems N.O.R.E. has sent the formal invite for the crew to join Drink Champs.

