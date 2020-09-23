HHW Gaming: TDE Founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith Joins ReKTGlobal As An Investor

Esports is the wave, and everyone wants in, especially the Hip-Hop community. TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith is the latest big-name from the musical genre throw his hat into the growing form of sports competition.

Wednesday (Sept.23), ReKTGlobal, the global esports, and business authority and parent company of pro esports organizations Rogue and London Royal Ravens announced Tiffith as its newest investor and will be joining the ownership team.

He will join other big names like EDM sensations Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, acclaimed Latin music producer Tainy, Washington Football Team’s Landon Collins, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and tennis pro Taylor Fritz.

Speaking on joining ReKTGlobal, Tiffith said in a statement:

“Esports is a hot industry and one I’ve wanted to break into for a long time, but until now, never found the right partner to make it worth it. ReKTGlobal was that game-changer for me. Along with some of the most exciting teams in esports, ReKTGlobal’s vision, power, and hustle is undeniable, and I know we’ll do great things together to take over the hip-hop and esports world.”

Amish Shah, the co-founder of ReKTGlobal, added:

“Anthony is a trailblazer in the music industry and an incredible addition to the ReKTGlobal ownership team. He has a strong business acumen, a propensity for finding and grooming hip-hop’s biggest artists, and an understanding of how to balance artistic integrity, all while achieving massive commercial success. He even goes above and beyond for his community, like recently covering rent for over 300 L.A. families. That passion for both talent and community is something we really admire and respect, and we couldn’t be more honored to welcome him to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports and entertainment.”

The announcement of Tiffith coming joining ReKTGlobal as an investor follows the company’s recent acquisition of New York-based Fearless Media.

—

Photo: Noel Vasquez / Getty