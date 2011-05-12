Chris Brown Freestyles For Funk Flex [Video]

Chris Brown recently took to MTV2′ “Funk Flex Full Throttle” to show off more of his rhyme skills and debuted a new freestyle.

Standing alongside Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex, Chris laid down bars saying,

“It’s like I traveled to another dimension/Cause shawty got my soldier standing at attention/I’m like yeah it’s the battle of the sexes/I got her legs wrapped around my neck like a necklace…”



Check out Chris rapping with Funk Flex below.

Is it time for a career change?

Funk Flex’s “Full Throttle” airs Sundays at 1:30 p.m. on MTV2.

