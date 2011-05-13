Big Boi Gives Daughter Record Label For 16th Birthday

Big Boi Gives Daughter Her Own Record Label For Birthday

Instead of lavishing their sixteen year old with gifts like a number of parents, Big Boi has decided to give his daughter a gift that will last much longer than anything bought in stores.

The Purple Ribbon head sat down for an interview with Billboard and revealed that for his daughter Jordan’s 16th birthday he gave her a division of his record label, Purple Kidz.

“My daughter just turned 16 years old, and you can see it on MTV’s [‘My Super Sweet Sixteen’], where they get cars, and things that depreciate and just don’t mean nothing.” “I wanted to give my child something that she can grow and build and nurture. So I gave her her own label.”



According to ½ of Outkast, the first signee to Purple Kidz is 12-year-old singer Gabbie Rae.

Big and his daughter are sole owners of the imprint.