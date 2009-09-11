Diddy Speaks on Future of Mase With Bad Boy

“Nobody could touch Puff back when Puff had it.”-Jay-Z (A Star Is Born)

Back in the days when shiny suits were the thing, Puff Daddy was on top of Hip-Hop with his Bad Boy label. With a roster featuring Black Rob, Craig Mack, Mase, 112, Total, Faith Evans, Notorious and many others, Puffy had the game on lock. Constant name changes and even more constant artist drops/issues changed Daddy to Diddy and left him with an empire to build back.

With the re-emergence of Mase, things seemed to be falling in place as it seemed the Harlem rapper was going to return home alongside his partner in crime to show that they can’t stop, even 10 years later.

Although the details of a meeting Mase was going to have with Diddy were never given, MTV spoke to Diddy to uncover some truths and the potential future of bringing Mase back to the team.

“We’ve spoken. He’s basically said, ‘Just keep your eye on me. Making this switch, I gotta kinda bear this cross myself for a second. Just watch what I do.’ I said, ‘I’ve seen.’ He’s definitely one of the dopest emcees to ever touch the game. People can’t deny that. He’s one of the most successful. I’ve seen people come back from different things in this game. I said, ‘Yeah. Without a doubt, I’ll keep my eye on you.’ I spoke to him today. He’s out there working.”

Combs also touched on the current restructure the label is going through as changes are necessary in order for growth.

“With the future of Bad Boy I definitely think it’s time for me to really come up with a game plan because a lot of things have changed. I got a great legacy that I have to protect. I don’t want to sign anything new right now. I’m not making anything new. I just want to come up with a game plan that works for the future of Bad Boy.”

Diddy may be right in his notion that he needs to not sign any new artists and deal with the work that is in front of him. Returning to the studio, he is wrapping up the upcoming album, Last Train to Paris. The album should be in the hands of the public on November 24. The video for the single “Angels” was released recently. The cut features his group Dirty Money and the late Notorious B.I.G.

Along with Dirty Money, the Bad Boy general must now use his magic to help with the career of Brooklyn rapper Red Café. Coming from Fab’s Street Family camp, Café and Diddy had the streets locked down with the release of “Hottest In The Hood” which brought two remixes along with it. Huge single…check. Next up is the album, Redoctober, which is expected sometime in 2009.

