Edgeless Candace Owens Paid Black People To Attend Donald Trump’s Latest White House Stunt

Candace Owens is an enemy of her own people. It turns out some of the Black people who attended Donald Trump’s speech at the White House yesterday (Oct. 10) were paid to attend via her Blexit organization.

Trump begins his first post-coronavirus diagnosis speech by telling his adoring fans at the White House, "we gotta vote these people into oblivion. Into oblivion. Gotta get rid of 'em. So bad for our country." pic.twitter.com/RtH7O8jYY7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2020

There are so many levels to this struggle, but let’s point to the fact that more Black people disproportionately suffer and die from COVID-19, yet this who Owens trotted out in front of Mango Mussolini.

Fortunately, only 400 of the reportedly 2000 attendees actually showed up to Cheeto’s shortened speech.

Reports ABC News:

Some guests for Saturday’s White House event on the South Lawn, which will be President Donald Trump’s first since testing positive for the coronavirus, had their travel and lodging paid for by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens’ group BLEXIT, according to emails obtained by ABC News.

Supporters, who are also scheduled to attend a separate BLEXIT event earlier in the day, were invited to attend a “HUGE outdoor rally” by the group and asked to fill out a form that notified them that BLEXIT, a campaign urging Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, will be covering travel costs.

Guests were later informed they would be receiving an invitation from the White House to attend an event with Trump.

So the President, who polls keep showing Biden has a growing lead, has to pay people to attend his rallies? Got it.

To be fair, guests were reportedly instructed that they must wear a mask. But from the photos, that wasn’t stringently adhered to.

Shocking, said no one. Also, this is where we point out that Candace Owens was once a Trump critic who ran an anti-Trump website, and the receipts are all out there.

Regardless, Cheeto made sure to give her a shoutout yesterday. “I want to thank the BLEXIT Foundation for organizing this event,” said Trump. “Thank you very much. Thank you. And especially your two founders, two friends of mine, great people: Candace Owens and former Tucson police officer Brandon Tatum. Thank you both. Great job. What a great job. Two really brilliant, smart, young people.”

If Trump is singing your praises…good luck with that.