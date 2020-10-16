Jordan Brand Latest Spin On The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Geared Toward’s “Esports” Athletes & Fans

Athletic apparel brands recognize the Esports is the wave and that Esports athletes are very cognizant of the latest heat in terms of footwear. Jordan Brand hopes the latest spin on the Jordan 1 Zoom will catch the attention of button mashers all over the globe.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom “Esports” is the brand’s latest direct attempt at wooing professional gamers and Esports aficionados. The company already let us know they were all in when it comes to Esports with the League of Legends inspired collection. These kicks take all of its hues from competitive gaming with its design, the laces, and the kick’s tongue tag and inner lining feature a striking blue that reminds us of the blue glow the PS4 and PS5 use to signify the system is powered on.

The blue detailing compliments the premium grey suede body and clean white midsole of the sneakers. Other cool details include a reference to MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) on the sneaker tag on the right foot, iridescent reflective panels at the eyelets and toecap, and of course, the Glossy Air Jordan branding located on the black ankle collars.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom “Esports” officially drops on October 25, 7 p.m. EDT and will run you $172 via Nike’s Japan website. We wish you nothing but good luck in trying to secure yourself a pair.

Photo: Nike / Jordan Brand