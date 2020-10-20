HHW Gaming: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Starts Twitch Channel, Uses ‘Among Us’ To Help Reach Potential Voters

Democrats are using every avenue to help galvanize voters in this upcoming presidential election.

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is utilizing the great uniter, video games, to help get people inspired to vote. The congresswoman started a Twitch asking her followers on Twitter if anyone wanted to play Among Us, a game she admitted she hasn’t played before.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played, but it looks like a lot of fun).”

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

AOC’s choice of Among Us to stream is a no-brainer. Like Mafia, Among Us is a social-deduction party game that has quickly become one of the most popular games to watch on Twitch in 2020. As of right now, there is no other game being watched more on the online streaming site. In the game, the gameplay takes place on a spaceship. One or two players will take on the “imposters” role whose mission is to sabotage their crewmates, trying to complete their tasks while figuring out who the imposters are.

Despite not knowing how to play the game, we are sure she will quickly figure it out since she is a gamer. AOC has a Silver III ranking in the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena video game ) League of Legends. Once Ocasio-Cortez asked who wanted to play, several popular streamers hopped in her mentions to start a session of Among Us with the popular congresswoman.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

lets run it — TUCKER (@JERICHO) October 19, 2020

Since the creation of her Twitch channel, AOC has already managed to amass an impressive 140,000 followers. Bernie Sanders, whom she stumped for during the democratic presidential primary, has 158,000 followers on his channel. Orange Mussolini, Donald Trump, has 143,000. We expect Ocasio-Cortez to top that in no time.

Don’t worry everyone – I haven’t streamed yet! Spent tonight setting up accounts, mods, streaming & run throughs. Hoping to go live tomorrow night🤞🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

AOC isn’t the first person in her party to use video games to reach potential voters. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have their own island in Nintendo’s insanely-popular Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Thanks to COVID-19, an unusual election calls for unusual methods, but in this case, this brilliant on the Democratic Party’s part. Hitting the campaign trail physically is great, BUT also tackling it virtually through the world of gaming is definitely a game-changer.

Photo: Scott Heins / Getty