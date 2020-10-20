Brooklyn-Based Company Grado Labs Introduces Its First Truly Wireless Earphones, The GT220

These bad boys are years in the making and boast some impressive features.

Tuesday (Oct.20), Brooklyn-based audio company Grado Labs, founded in 1953 by audio legend Joseph Grado announced its first truly wireless earphones, the GT220. When designing the earbuds, the company revealed that it wanted to take its time creating a compact and versatile wireless headphone that offers such vocality and depth.

The GT220 features a bifurcated capacitive touch system that offers users different controls just by touching them. The left bud controls phone & voice while the right bud controls music playback. The GT220 creates a tight seal in the ear with just a twist lock to help provide the best sound quality.

The GT220 also features full volume control allowing the wearer to make adjustments while not taking out their smartphones. Grado also boasts that the GT220 provides an astounding 36 hours of listening playback, which should last you on your commutes to the office or a cross country flight. The true wireless experience promises to deliver at least 6 hours of playtime. When the battery does eventually get low, the charging case provides the GT220s with juice 5x over the company announced.

Speaking of the case, the GT220 will also give you the choice of either charging them via a USB-C cable or wireless.

Jonathan Grado, VP of Grado Labs, expressed his excitement about the release of GT220 wireless headphones. In a press release, he stated:

“I’m pretty excited about finally releasing the GT220. We’ve been working on these for the last two years, and I’ve been using them almost every day for the past couple of months. The battery life and charging options are some of my favorite parts, really happy with not having to worry about if they’re charged or not. They kind of just always are. I think my mom is tired of me telling her, ‘Look mom, no wires.’ every time I walk by her with them on though.”

The GT220’s are now available via the company’s website and cost $259.

—

Photo: Grado / GT220