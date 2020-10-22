Kendrick Lamar’s Album Coming “Soon Soon” Teases TDE’s Punch

Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited, highly anticipated album is on its way, apparently.

The news comes after a curious Twitter user quizzed Top Dog Entertainment’s president Terrence “Punch” Henderson on the status of Lamar’s highly anticipated drop. “When is Kendrick dropping,” the user asked. Punch replied, “Pretty soon.” Another user followed-up, “As in…this year soon?” “As in soon soon,” he confirmed.

Unfortunately, “soon soon” isn’t an actual date on anyone’s calendar, but the response suggests it may hit streaming platforms by the end of this year. Thundercat, a phenomenal bassist who appeared on To Pimp A Butterfly and DAMN, hinted at working on the new project in March.

Kung-fu Kenny knows his creative process is long and meticulous. During an interview with Baby Keem for i-D Magazine, the Compton native revealed why there are gaps in between albums releases.

“I spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound,” he explained. “I can’t do the same thing over and over. I need something to get me excited. I see you get frustrated sometimes because you want some new shit.”

“It’s all about finding that balance. I remember the sophomore jinx of Good Kid M.A.A.D City; it was for that year and for that time. I was in a different space in my life. I already knew off the top I can’t make Good Kid M.A.A.D City Part Two. The second I’m making that, it’s corny bro. That takes the feeling away from the first. I need that muhf*cka to live in its own world. Then boom, To Pimp a Butterfly. Some people love it to death, some people hate it.”

This process manifested a Pulitzer Prize for DAMN in 2017 and gave space for “Alright” on To Pimp A Butterfly to become a revered anthem during the George Floyd protests, which he stealthy joined earlier this summer.

He knows what he’s doing.