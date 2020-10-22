Kipp Stone Puts East Cleveland On His Back With ‘HOMME’ Mixtape

Kipp Stone is among a long lineage of Hip-Hop acts from Cleveland that have an uncanny ability for melody, flow, and gritty realism. The tradition continues with the Ohio talent releasing his second full-length in HOMMÈ, which has him putting East Cleveland squarely on his capable back.

Across 13 tracks, the star is undoubtedly Kipp, whose baritone-tinged vocals are never out of pocket and the production is an enhancement instead of being a shield, using his effective delivery to provoke the listener to actually see what he’s saying versus rhyming for the sheer hell of it.

Early standouts include “Pedestal,” followed by the comically-titled “People Be Trash,” with the latter song not humorous at all and a bit of an autobiographical tale of his sheer will to succeed bringing him to his current position.

The previously released “Sprauge Street” features the talented Chicago rapper and vocalist Mick Jenkins, a celebratory nod to Kipp’s purchase of a new home after recording the bulk of HOMMÈ in a run-down home but brighter days are ahead for the essential worker and creative spirit.

Much of HOMMÈ’s production was handled by Blokhead Johnny and Kipp Stone, and features are spare with Nuke Franklin and Torre Lott as the only other guests.

Find HOMMÈ at your favorite DSPs now by following this link.

Photo: Kipp Stone