Black Thought Announces Collab Project With Danger Mouse

While OG Hip-Hoppers have been up on Black Thought‘s timeless lyrical prowess, lately he’s been getting the attention of more fans thanks to some freestyles that most rappers wish they could put down on paper with a pen.

Now that his latest LP Streams of Thought Vol. 3 is out for public consumption, Black Thought revealed what he has in store for fans with his next release and man is it a doozy. During an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, The Roots front man revealed that instead of adding another volume to his Streams of Thought series, he’d be linking up with none other than fan favorite producer Danger Mouse, and releasing a full length standalone project he’s dubbed the “Dangerous Thoughts” album.

Though it seems like the Illadelphia rapper is still planning on adding more chapters to his Streams of Thought saga, Thought explains that this album won’t be a part of that series “since it’s something that we began the initial idea maybe 13 or 14 years ago, I don’t consider it to be part of that same series. So, it’s not gonna be like Streams Of Thought Vol. 4 is the Danger Mouse volume. It’s a standalone joint. And it’s an album, it’s a full-on album.”

Talk about something being more than a decade in the making.

Explaining that the project would be for Danger Mouse a “return for him to Hip-Hop,” Thought says their collaboration record will be a “feel-good record. It’s a record for people who got into hip-hop and sort of evolved at the same period of time that we did. We’re the elder statesmen at this point, so I feel like this record is reflective of that too.”

