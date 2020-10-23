Amber Rose Blasts Op Kanye West, Calls Him A “Narcissist” & “Bully”

Amber Rose still has some things to get off her chest when it comes to Kanye West.

Amber Rose didn’t have anything nice to say about her ex, Kanye West, during a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast. Speaking with Adam22, Rose slammed West. Rose, who is now a mother of 2 children, called out the Chicago rapper and now bootleg presidential candidate for his 2015 comments when he disgustingly said that he had to take “30 showers” 5-years after they decided to dead their relationship.

Rose let the chopper sing, “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife (Kim Kardashian) more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?” she added, “You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

Rose would go onto say that even after 10 years, MAGA Ye is still bullying her.