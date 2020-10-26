CLOSE
Drake Reveals New Album Release Date

The 6 God will be blessing fans at the top of the new year.

(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Drake has been in his bag. The 6 God took to social media to reveal the release date of his highly-anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy, sort of.

The Toronto rapper posted a minute-long teaser clip that revealed the new project will be dropping in January 2021. With some ethereal instrumentation, the visual features some aesthetic updates on the covers of past albums, including Take Care, Nothing Was The Same and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

For now “January 2021,” which is revealed at the end of the video, is as specific as it gets.

Drake’s last proper album was 2018’s Scorpion. Watch the trailer below.

