Westside Gunn Remarks On The Lack Of Shady Records Promotion

If there is anything that has remained true in the Hip-Hop industry, it’s that signing to a rapper’s label can either be a gift or a curse. While we’re no closer to knowing if the Griselda Records partnership with Shady Records has been fruitful for the Buffalo, N.Y. outfit, it appears that there could be some rumblings of an issue afoot if Westside Gunn‘s response to a social media post is any indication.

With Who Made The Sunshine, Gunn’s formal debut with the Interscope-backed label helmed by Eminem, it has been hailed by several critics as one of his better works in a year where he’s arguably released two other projects in the album Pray For Paris and the mixtape Flygod is an Awesome God II to measurable acclaim.

However, the eagle eyes over at Hot New New Hip Hop took notice of a fan’s reply under an Eminem post on Instagram promoting his DJ, The Alchemist’s new project, The Food Villian. The fan took notice of Slim Shady not giving WSG the grace of a post for his major-label debut in WMTS but it seems like the gun adlib king laughed it off.

With Westside Gunn promising to retire from rapping at the end of the year and promising two more albums, perhaps it’s fair to assume he isn’t worried much about support from his label head.

However, Griselda Records is still positioned to win with solid work still coming from the collective by way of WSG’s brother Conway The Machine, their cousin Benny The Butcher, and Armani Ceaser alongside new signee, Detroit’s Boldy James.

—

Photo: Getty