Jeezy ft. Yo Gotti “Back,” Dave East ft. Popcaan “Unruly” & More | Daily Visuals 10.26.20

Jeezy really has come a long way from his “Young” block hugging/bandana rockin’ Boyz n da Hood days, but don’t let the suits and grown man swag fool ya, he’ll still do it to ya.

In his latest visuals to “Back,” Jeezy and Yo Gotti show how to be professional while keeping it hood as they go about getting a government funded PPE loan and take that paper back to the block and bless the less fortunate with bags of groceries and stacks of cash. Robin Hood ish.

From The A to the island, Dave East hits up Jamaica for his Popcaan assisted clip to “Unruly” where he enjoys the tropical weather, the exclusive weed, and gets love from the locals.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Peso Peso and Philthy Rich, Kasino featuring Styles P, and more.

JEEZY FT. YO GOTTI – “BACK”

DAVE EAST FT. POPCAAN – “UNRULY”

PESO PESO & PHILTHY RICH – “TOO RICH”

KASINO FT. STYLES P – “I PROMISE”

NEF THE PHAROAH – “SO FAST”

JACKBOY & TYGA – “AGGY”

DOMANI FT. REUBEN VINCENT – “DAYDREAM”

LIL QUILL – “FIRST NIGHT”