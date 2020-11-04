DaBaby’s Older Brother Dies By Suicide: Report #RIP

Fame, celebrity and money do not buy happiness and DaBaby got this harsh reminder in tragic fashion. It has been confirmed that his brother has killed himself.

As spotted on The Grio the “Find My Way” rapper’s older sibling is no longer with us and all signs are pointing to it being a self inflicted. On Tuesday, November 4 Glenn Johnson was found dead from a gunshot wound. According to TMZ it took place in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. The celebrity gossip site is reporting that he posted a video of himself looking visibly upset while crying and holding a firearm. He is quoted as claiming he had been wronged a lot in the past.

In the past the “Suge” MC had alluded to his brother’s mental issues and even spoke on it on his song “Intro”. “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****” he rapped. He finally acknowledged the loss later that night by simply saying “Damn bruh” with a broken heart emoji.

Damn bruh 💔 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 4, 2020

This is not the first time the man born Jonathan Kirk has lost someone dear to him during the height of his stardom. Prior to going on tour his father was found dead thus prompting to feature him on the cover of Kirk. It is said that Glenn Johnson is survived by 3 daughters and a son. Rest in peace and our condolences to the Kirk and Johnson families.

Photo: Kevin Rawls