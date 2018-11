Eminem Takes Home Six Billboard Music Awards, Ties With Justin Bieber [Full Winners List]

2011 Billboard Music Awards Winners

Eminem won big at last night’s Billboard Music Awards, dominating six of the 16 categories he was nominated in.

As previously reported, Eminem and Rihanna topped the list of nominees with 16 for the Detroit rapper and 18 nods for the Bajan songstress.

Eminem took home Top Male Artist, Artist Of The Year, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Rap Album and Top Rap Artist at last night’s Vegas celebration while Rihanna took home Top Radio Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Rap Song for their “Love The Way You Lie” collaboration.

17-year-old singer Justin Bieber tied with Eminem for most wins, taking home six Billboard Awards himself.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Top Artist of the Year: Eminem

Top Hot 100 Song: Taio Cruz – Dynamite

Top Billboard 200 Album: Eminem – Recovery

Top New Artist: Justin Bieber

Top Touring Artist: U2

Top Duo/group: The Black Eyed Peas

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift – Speak Now

Top Rap Album: Eminem – Recovery

Top Rock Album: Mumford & Sons – Sigh No More

Top Social Artist: Justin Bieber

Top Digital Song: Taio Cruz – Dynamite

Top Radio Song: Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Nelly – Just A Dream

Top Streaming Song (Video): Justin Bieber feat. Ludacris – Baby

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Katy Perry

Top Digital Songs Artist: Katy Perry

Top Radio Songs Artist: Rihanna

Top Streaming Artist: Justin Bieber

Top Digital Media Artist: Justin Bieber

Top Male Artist: Eminem

Top Female Artist: Rihanna

Top Rap Artist: Eminem

Top Pop Artist: Lady Gaga

Top R&B Artist: Usher

Top Rock Artist: Train

Top Alternative Artist: Mumford & Sons

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Latin Artist: Shakira

Top Dance Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Chris Tomlin

Top Pop Song: Taio Cruz – Dynamite

Top R&B Song: Usher feat Will.I.Am – OMG

Top Rap Song: Eminem feat Rihanna – I Love The Way You Lie

Top Country Song: Lady Antebellum – Need You Now

Top Rock Song: Train – Hey Soul Sister

Top Alternative Song: Neon Trees – Animal

Top Latin Song: Shakira – Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)

Top Dance Song: Edward Maya &Vika Jigulina – Stereo Love

Top Christian Song: Chris Tomlin – Our God

Top Pop Album: Justin Bieber – My World 2.0

Best R&B Album: Usher – Raymond V Raymond

Top Alternative Album: Mumford & Sons – Sigh No More

Top Latin Album: Enrique Iglesias – Euphoria

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga – The Fame

Top Christian Album: Skillet – Awake

Viral Innovator of the Year: Cee Lo Green

Icon Award: Neil Diamond

Millennium Artist Award: Beyonce