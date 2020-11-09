Suspect Arrested In Murder Of King Von

Just days after Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed during a brawl outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, authorities have announced that an arrest was made in the homicide case.

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting that 22-year-old Timothy Leeks has been booked and is facing murder charges for the death of Dayvon Bennett a.k.a. King Von. Leeks is currently in custody at an Atlanta hospital where he’s being treated for his own gunshot wound he suffered during the shootout that claimed the lives of Von and three other people last Friday night.

Immediately following King Von’s death, rumors began to swirl placing the blame on everyone from Atlanta PD to the crews of rival rappers who rep The A. Obviously Leeks isn’t employed by the Atlanta police department and as of now there’s no word on whether or not he’s down with any rappers click, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the motivation was behind the shooting and why the brawl even began.

Rumors surrounding the incident claimed Bennett was killed by police gunfire, but APD officials said their investigators believe the rapper “was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to respond and investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident. APD homicide investigators also responded and are investigating the deaths.

Officials said part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.

While we know King Von was unfortunately a casualty of the shooting, authorities are withholding the names of the other victims until they notify their next of kin. But don’t think that the case is closed now that Leeks is in custody as authorities say the case “remains open and very active.”